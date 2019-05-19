|
Floyd "Skip" William Ladd
Louisville - Floyd "Skip" William Ladd, 83 of Prospect, KY went to be with his Lord on April 28, 2019 at Springhurst Pines Senior Living Campus in Louisville, KY. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Cleveland, OH to Floyd and Genevieve Ladd, Floyd grew up in Cleveland, a proud graduate of St. Edward's High School and went on to earn his Engineering degree from the University of Detroit. Upon graduation he joined General Electric's Management Training Program which led to a 35-year career in various GE business divisions in Cleveland, Boston, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Louisville. Floyd was an active parishioner at St. Albert The Great Catholic parish in Louisville where he faithfully served many roles including Lector, Eucharistic Minister and building Campaign Director. Floyd's passions in life were his family, faith and friends. A good athlete, he played AA baseball, loved coaching little league, golfing, family trips and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He always looked forward to hosting his brother Roger and friends on Derby weekends. A natural socializer, Floyd was always ready to greet you with a handshake, warm smile and good conversation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Genevieve Ladd and brother Roger Ladd of Cleveland, OH. He is survived by his beloved wife Sally (Neal) of Garfield Heights, OH and loving children Greg (Claudia) of Goshen, KY, Robert (Mary Beth) of Delafield, WI, and Susan Ladd of Louisville, KY. Further survived by his sister Dorothy Santa Maria of Waxhaw, NC and his beloved grandchildren; Cara, Brian (Gracie Worthen), Erin and Nora of Delafield, WI and Erik Ladd of Goshen, KY, as well as his niece, Denise Manak, nephews David Ladd, David Neal and Michael Santa Maria.
We cherish the memories and will honor his spirit forever. Rest in peace Dad, you're in our hearts and prayers.
A visitation will be held at St. Albert the Great parish, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY 40222 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11am - 1pm with a funeral Mass immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at or Alzheimer's research at www.alz.org/research
Ratterman Funeral Home East Louisville is in charge of arrangements
RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019