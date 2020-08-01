1/1
Foreman Eleanor
Foreman Eleanor

Louisville - 07/30/2020

Great Eleanor L. Foreman 11/23/1926 Native born in Louisville Ky. to Jeannette and Dowan Johnson. Graduated with honors from Central High School, Louisville Municipal College and Bellarmine College (English and Business Law) Opened and ran Eleanor Foreman Real Estate on 23 and Broadway for over 30 yrs. Member of Lampton Baptist Church for over 40 yrs.First Black Associate Realtor Louisville Ky. and First Black Woman to be Negotiator/Realty Specialist for US Corp Army Engineers.Past President of the NCNW (Nation Council for Negro Women) Delta Sigma Theta, NAREB (National Association of Real Estate Brokers) She was a Kentucky Colonel, Vice Chair to Kwanzaa Program for Festival of Lights, Louisville Urban League, and much more.Married to James Foreman for 51 yrs . Now Deceased Survived by 2 sons Jeffrey L Hayes and Lloyd P. Foreman. Oldest son Wilbert(skip) Hayes died earlier this year 3 Grandchildren Centoria L Hayes, Ryan P Foreman, Michael A. Hayes

Funeral services will be held on Thrusday, August 6, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Evergreen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the hour of service also at the Funeral Home.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

