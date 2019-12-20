|
Forrest "Redd" Donald Wright, Sr.
Louisville - Forrest "Redd" Donald Wright, Sr., left this earthly home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 91.
Forrest was born August 6, 1928 in Louisville to the late Alva Owen and Martha Pearl Wright. He is also preceded in death by his grandson JP Wright.
He attended DuPont Manual High School where he was a member of the Mitre Club and National Honor Society. He held many positions in his working career, including broadcast engineer at WAVE and WDRB TV in Louisville and as a field engineer at Ford Industries, Portland, OR for 30 years.
Redd attended Lynnhurst United Church of Christ (UCC) for many years where he presided as Church President and was given the honor of Elder Deacon Emeritus for his years of service. He was also a member of Bethel St. Paul UCC.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years, JoAnn and two sons, Don Wright (Marty) of Louisville and Phil Wright (Julie) of Lexington, three granddaughters; Courtney Thompson (Eric), Erica Wright and Mary Catherine Beath (John) and great-grandson, Clark Thompson.
Per Redd's wishes, cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019