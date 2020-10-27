Foster B Nolley
Louisville - Foster B Nolley, of Lebanon, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 89. After several months of declining health, Foster died peacefully in his sleep.
Foster was born in Finley, KY on January 21, 1931, to father, Delmar F. Nolley and mother, Mary Marie (Cox). As the third oldest sons of ten children, Foster developed a strong work ethic and dedication to family and friends. Foster enlisted in the Navy at age 18 and served in the Korean War as a sonar technician. His aptitude for technical skills with guidance from a Navy Officer and support of his future wife, lead to a career in Electrical Engineering.
Foster knew his wife, Martha, since 1st grade and developed a long-distance romance during the Korean War. Once his service ended, he proposed to her (a few times). She agreed with the condition that he obtain a college education. With her support, he graduated from the University of Louisville and had a successful career. Among his accomplishments was assisting with the development of the Navy's satellite communication system. Foster has been a devoted loving husband and father for 65 years. He was a man strong in Christian faith, exhibiting love, compassion, forgiveness, acceptance and humility. He will be greatly missed.
Foster was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Robert, John & David, and sister Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Ann (Thornton); children, John and Alice (Cheryl); grandson, Christopher; siblings, Ronald, Donald, Vivian, Nancy (Richard), and Nelson (Mary).
The visitation will be on Thursday, October 29 from 4pm - 8pm at the Ratterman & Son's funeral home located at 10600 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY. A celebration of life will be on Friday, October 30 at 10:00 AM with a procession to Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon where Navy Services will be conducted. All are invited to attend. Social distancing observed.
People wishing to honor Foster's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to: West Broadway Baptist Church, 8420 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY 40220 or online to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).