Foster L. Haunz
Louisville - Foster L. Haunz
8 August 1938 - 20 October 2020
Foster Lewis Haunz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and attorney-at-law, passed away peacefully with family by his side at the age of 82 after a long battle with multiple health conditions.
Foster was the second of eight siblings, born to Mary and Carl Haunz of Rock Springs Farm in Pewee Valley, Kentucky on August 8th, 1938. He attended St. Aloysius grade school, was a proud graduate of St. X in Louisville, and maybe an even prouder graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he was a "Double Domer," receiving both undergraduate and law degrees from his cherished alma mater. Though of German heritage, Foster was a Fighting Irishman through and through, and his faith, kindness, and humility were nurtured through his Catholic education.
Foster joined a law firm in Louisville after graduating law school and married his high school sweetheart Patricia Boland, with whom he had three children: Carla, Marc and Leah. Through a distinguished law career of over 50 years, he became a leading expert in trust and municipal law, serving as the city attorney for small cities throughout Kentucky, including St. Matthews, Windy Hills, Indian Hills and many others.
While Foster loved being a lawyer - and his family - he also loved beagles, ice cream, a nightly bourbon, and pretty much anything sweet. His wit and sense of humor were legendary, as were his combination of intelligence and quirkiness. He cherished his granddaughters, and it was mutual.
Foster is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters Carla Haunz Rusconi (Mike) and Leah Haunz Johnson; son Marc Lewis Haunz; and granddaughters Margo, Anna, and Erin Rusconi and Ella and Daphne Haunz Johnson. He is also survived by seven siblings - Carl Haunz, Mary Jane Kinser (Koss), Agnes Blandford (Tom), Sr. Ruth Ann Haunz, OSU, Donald Haunz (Pam), Carol Greulich, and Theresa Burnside (Tom). Foster is preceded in death by Martha Haunz and John Greulich.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will not be a visitation, and the funeral mass at St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley will be a small private gathering. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a charitable donation to the Mass of the Air, the Kentucky Humane Society, or the charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank all the friends and family who have provided care to Foster over the years, including the kind staff of the palliative and hospice care unit of Baptist Health Hospital.
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home "In St. Matthews" in in charge of arrangements RattermanBrothers.com