|
|
Frances Alberta (Bert) Staples Clemons
6/23/29-11/14/18
June 23, 2019 would have been Mom's 90th birthday. Her husband, James, children Wayne Clemons and Sheila Clemons Palmer, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren survive her. Family was most important to Mom, immediate and extended. Her Sunday dinners for children and grandchildren were a regular event and the arrival of out-of-town family a reason for a big gathering with mostly her cooking. She loved to bake pies and her chocolate ones were highly requested. Later in life she added cookies to her repertoire. She took cookies to anyone she thought could use some cheer or "just because." She was also an excellent seamstress. Mom was an active member of St. Barnabas parish for most of her adult life and became well-known during the 34 years she managed the school cafeteria. She became close friends with the other ladies on the crew and especially loved her interactions with the students. For fun, Mom headed to a bingo game. She even got really lucky a number of times. Mom adored being a grandmother and great grandmother. Nothing was off-limits when the grand-kids were at her house.
I miss her.
Love, Sheila.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019