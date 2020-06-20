Frances Allen

Frances AllenNew Albany - Frances L. (Creamer) Allen, 101, of New Albany passed away early Thursday morning at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. She was born in Sellersburg, Indiana to the late Elmer and Ruth (Mackison) Creamer. She was a member of Sellersburg Church of Christ and was a homemaker. She was very much loved by her 19 surviving nieces and nephews and joy to all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce F. Allen, her parents and her siblings.Visitation will be at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1846 E. Oak St. New Albany, IN) from 10-12 PM on Thursday, June 25th.Her funeral service will be held at 12 PM Thursday in the Oak Street Chapel with burial to follow in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.