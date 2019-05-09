|
Frances Ann Wise Stratton
Louisville - 85, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Born June 8, 1933 to the late Atta E. and Stella Hall Wise at Seco, Letcher County, Kentucky, she was a graduate of Somerset High School, and attained a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Kentucky, an Elementary Education Certificate from Northern Kentucky University, and a Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Murray State University.
She and William L. Stratton were married February 12, 1956 at Somerset First United Methodist Church.
As a public school teacher, she taught in elementary and middle schools and provided leadership in local United Methodist Churches, working with children, youth and adults, where her husband served as pastor at Pikeville, Louisa, Southgate, Alexandria, Hopkinsville, Louisville and Glasgow. In retirement since 1997, they have been part of St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Louisville.
She is survived by husband, Rev. William L. Stratton; sons, Philip Stratton (Serena) of Renfro Valley, Paul Stratton (Julie) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Chelsen Stratton Larkey (Dackery), Jordan Stratton, Addison Stratton, John Stratton, Isaac Stratton and Bo Stratton and great-grandchildren, Elynn Larkey, Rumor Stratton, Isla Larkey and Daxon Larkey.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to her service at 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 319 Browns Lane.
No flowers please. Memorials may be made to the church or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019