Frances "Fran" Canary
November 20, 1939 - February 26, 2020
Fran Canary, 80, of Advance, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born November 20, 1939 in Louisville, Ky. Fran was a loving Mom, Sister, Aunt, Mother-in-Law, Grandma and Friend to so many people. Her energetic spirit and lust for life inspired everyone she came in contact with. Fran is survived by her sisters, Rose Dobson (Jim), Merle Miller, Darlene Vest (Mike) and her brother, Fred Miracle. Fran is preceded in death by her parents, Ida Mae and Chester Miracle and by her brothers, James and Norman Miracle. Fran is loved by so many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Her daughter, Christy Canary Garner, son-in-law, Rusty Garner and her granddaughters, Grace and Emily Garner were her life. Please join us for a Celebration of her life to be held: Saturday, March 7 from 3 - 6 pm in the multipurpose room/Chapel at the Sam Swope Care Center 3503 Moyers Circle Masonic Home, KY 40041
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020