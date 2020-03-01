Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WinMock at Kinderton in the Granary
168 East Kinderton Way
Bermuda Run, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
multipurpose room/Chapel at the Sam Swope Care Center
3503 Moyers Circle
Masonic Home, KY
Frances "Fran" Canary


1939 - 2020
November 20, 1939 - February 26, 2020

Fran Canary, 80, of Advance, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born November 20, 1939 in Louisville, Ky. Fran was a loving Mom, Sister, Aunt, Mother-in-Law, Grandma and Friend to so many people. Her energetic spirit and lust for life inspired everyone she came in contact with. Fran is survived by her sisters, Rose Dobson (Jim), Merle Miller, Darlene Vest (Mike) and her brother, Fred Miracle. Fran is preceded in death by her parents, Ida Mae and Chester Miracle and by her brothers, James and Norman Miracle. Fran is loved by so many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Her daughter, Christy Canary Garner, son-in-law, Rusty Garner and her granddaughters, Grace and Emily Garner were her life. Please join us for a Celebration of her life to be held: Saturday, March 7 from 3 - 6 pm in the multipurpose room/Chapel at the Sam Swope Care Center 3503 Moyers Circle Masonic Home, KY 40041
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
