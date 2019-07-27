Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Frances Darlene Hughes


1930 - 2019
Frances Darlene Hughes Obituary
Frances Darlene Hughes

Louisville - known to all as "Dolly," age 88, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1930 to the late Jesse and Lucy Howell of Hodgenville, KY.

Dolly married CB Hughes in 1952 and moved to his hometown of Lexington, VA where they raised their sons, J. Barry and Alex. Dolly's days were busy with her family, home, garden, and church activities. She was a founding member of the Lexington Baptist Church, which grew in part under her love and care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; four brothers, Hoyt, Ronell, Gool, and Gordon Howell; two sisters, Geneva Russell and Ann Simpson.

Dolly is survived by her two sons; three brothers, Jack (his wife Helen), Sam, and Mickey Howell (his wife Ada); many nephews and nieces—one of whom was her closest confidant Peg Thompson; four grandchildren, Jesse, Cory, Cara, and Heather Hughes; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 3 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Visitation will be from 2 - 3 PM before the funeral.

Burial will take place later at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens, in Lexington, VA.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 27, 2019
