Frances Dreher Russell
Louisville - Russell, Frances Dreher, 87 of Louisville, died peacefully on August 24, 2019 at her home in Cedar Park TX. She was a graduate of Central High School Class of 52 and a member of Christ the King Church. She was the widow of Albert L. Russell, Sr. who preceded her in death on November 23, 2012. She is survived by her son, Albert L. Russell Jr. (Charelesa); her grandson, Alden Russell; two great grandsons, Acelynn and Arlo Russell. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Dreher, Sr (Shelby) and her sister Rubee Moxley (Irvin) and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of funeral services, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to hospiceaustin.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019