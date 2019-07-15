|
Frances Estelle Sturgeon-Scott
Louisville - Frances Estelle Sturgeon-Scott, 96, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Scott Sr.; parents, Roy and Frances Sturgeon; sisters, Rosalie Gatton, Imelda Smith, and Mary Rita Wessel; and brothers, John Edwin, Roy Joseph, James Clifford, and Thomas Edward Sturgeon. She is survived by her sons, Norman L. Scott Jr. (Linda), Nicholas L. Floyd-Scott (Janet); sister, Barbara Ann Owens; brother, John W. Sturgeon (JoAnn); grandsons, Chris (Domitilla) Scott and Brian Scott; "adopted grandchildren", Meghan and Kirk Tegtmeier, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 10:00 am at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2119 Payne Street, with burial in Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mass of the Air or WHAS Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 15, 2019