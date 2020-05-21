Frances H. Perdue
Louisville - Frances H. Perdue, 75 of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Shepherdsville, KY on November 5, 1944 to Frank and Helen Petty. Frances had several jobs over the years including Bellsouth, GE, Bacons and Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana for 52 years. She was an avid U of L fan, bingo player, yard sale shopper, and popsicle lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen Petty. Those left behind to cherish her memory will remember her as a Christian who was caring and loving. Frances is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerry Perdue; children, Karen Hedgecock (Chuck), Tracy Hall and Rhett Perdue (Amy); six grandchildren, Kelsey (Trevor), Barrett, Aaron (Alyson), Lindsey (Jacob), Whitney and Joshua. Her first great grandchild will be arriving fall 2020.
Visitation will be from 12-6pm on Sunday, May 24th at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest, 10304 Dixie Hwy. A service celebrating Frances's life will be held at 6pm Sunday evening.
The family kindly suggests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council or the Kentucky Humane Society.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Louisville - Frances H. Perdue, 75 of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Shepherdsville, KY on November 5, 1944 to Frank and Helen Petty. Frances had several jobs over the years including Bellsouth, GE, Bacons and Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana for 52 years. She was an avid U of L fan, bingo player, yard sale shopper, and popsicle lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen Petty. Those left behind to cherish her memory will remember her as a Christian who was caring and loving. Frances is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerry Perdue; children, Karen Hedgecock (Chuck), Tracy Hall and Rhett Perdue (Amy); six grandchildren, Kelsey (Trevor), Barrett, Aaron (Alyson), Lindsey (Jacob), Whitney and Joshua. Her first great grandchild will be arriving fall 2020.
Visitation will be from 12-6pm on Sunday, May 24th at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest, 10304 Dixie Hwy. A service celebrating Frances's life will be held at 6pm Sunday evening.
The family kindly suggests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Kentuckiana Girl Scout Council or the Kentucky Humane Society.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 23, 2020.