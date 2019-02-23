|
|
Frances Hildreth Wilson
Louisville - Frances Hildreth Wilson died February 18, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Smith's Grove, KY, she is predeceased by her husband of almost 62 years, Lively M. Wilson, and is survived by her four daughters, Laura Padgett (Vaiden Kendrick), Jane Burks (Richard), Sara Thielman (Samuel) and Ellen Wilson (Fredric Price); a brother, Hugh Hildreth; 10 grandchildren, Patrick Padgett (Lee), Virginia Johnson (Lee), Katie Pasque (Peter), Robert Ballenger (Taylor Berkowitz), Sam Thielman (Pamela), Jacob Thielman (Erin), Fran Thielman, Daniel Thielman (Elizabeth), George Price, Olivia Price; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Frances was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she majored in music and developed a lifelong love of jazz. She devoted herself to her family in the early years of her marriage, and in 1975 joined a jazz band as pianist and occasional vocalist. She was an avid golfer, a former member of the Louisville District Golf Association, and a member of the Louisville Country Club.
For years she was an active member of the Younger Woman's Club and the Woman's Club of Louisville, where she formed many close friendships. She also enjoyed playing bridge, most recently with friends at Miralea, part of Masonic Communities Kentucky.
She was a member of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, where she sang in the choir.
She and Lively enjoyed many summers at their mountain house in Cashiers, N.C., where they developed close friendships through the High Hampton Inn and Country Club. They also shared a love of international travel with family and close friends.
Frances was a gracious First Lady when Lively served on the board and as President of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a position that led to many international friendships.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 30 at Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Boulevard, Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
The family wishes to express its appreciation to Sheila Smith and Mimi Murphy for their many years of service to our parents.
Frances was an enthusiastic supporter of jazz studies. The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in her honor to the Jazz Studies Program in the Department of Music at Western Kentucky University, Ivan Wilson Fine Arts Center #351, Western Kentucky University, 1906 College Heights Blvd. #41029, Bowling Green, KY 42101 - 1029, or to Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Boulevard, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019