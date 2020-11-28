Frances Hooks CatlettLOUISVILLE - Frances Hooks Catlett, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.She was born in Clarksville, TN and moved to Louisville and became a life-long Kentuckian and obtained her associate degree from Cumberland College, BA from Western Kentucky University and graduated degrees from the University of Kentucky and Spalding University. She was a Librarian at Kenwick Elementary, Phenix City Jr. High, Central High School, Durrett High School, Highland Middle School, Shelby Elementary and Goshen Elementary. Her special interest where family, reading, travel, tennis and was an avid UK fan.She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Bruce N. Catlett and her son, Bruce Nield Catlett, II.Survivors include her sons, Brent Nevin Catlett (Laura Dietrich) and Brook Nolan Catlett; grandchildren, Brice and Blakely Catlett.A private service will be held due to Covid-19.Memorial gifts may go to the Home of the Innocents.