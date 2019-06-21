Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Frances J. Osborne

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Deniese Cook (James), Alfred T. Osborne, Donna O. Collins, Pamela E. Worley Osborne (David), and Tracy Osborne; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at A. D. Porter &Sons,1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral to follow at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019
