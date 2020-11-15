Frances Jane Hayden
Louisville - Frances Jane Hayden, 82, entered Eternal Life Friday, November 13, 2020.
Frances Jane was born in Marion County, Kentucky to the late Louis Jackson and Mary Thompson. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Benedict Hayden, Sr.
Survivors include sons, Bill Hayden Jr. (Amy Lynn) and Don Hayden (Denise); grandchildren, Amy, Joe, Beth, Luke, Nick, and Emily Hayden; brothers, Denny Thompson (Bernadette) and Coleman Thompson (Joyce); and a large extended family.
Visitation will be 3:00 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chloé's Petals for Hope. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
.