Frances Jane Purol
Louisville - Frances Jane Purol, 89, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ann Eskay; her husband, Eugene Purol; son, Thomas Purol, and sister Jeannie Dulich. She is survived by her sons, Raymond (Jeanne), Robert (Marcia) and Gregory (Terri); sister, Mary Ann Anspach; brothers, Thomas Eskay and Mickey Eskay; 5 grandsons, and 1 granddaughter.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10:00 am, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 18, 2019