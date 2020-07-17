1/1
Frances Jane Russell O'Reilly
Frances Jane Russell O'Reilly

Louisville - Frances Jane Russell O'Reilly, 98, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia R. Jarboe and son-in-law William (Bill) Jarboe.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, July 20th from St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children. To leave online condolences and view the entire obituary, please visit www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
