Frances Jane Russell O'Reilly
Louisville - Frances Jane Russell O'Reilly, 98, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia R. Jarboe and son-in-law William (Bill) Jarboe.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, July 20th from St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the WHAS Crusade for Children. To leave online condolences and view the entire obituary, please visit www.ratterman.com
.