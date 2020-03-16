|
Frances Jean Yates
Middletown - Frances Jean Yates, Middletown, died Sunday, March 15. She was 94.
Frances was a 70-year member of Middletown United Methodist Church, and a proud supporter of Swigert-Middletown Masonic Lodge.
She was the only Head Dietician in the entire Jefferson County Public School system to have a cafeteria (at Eastern High School) named in her honor for her untiring dedication to her position and the "kiddo's", as she called the students. A bronze plaque hangs in the cafeteria today noting her 33 years of service. She retired in 1984.
Frances was well-known for the cleanliness of her kitchen, often wiping the floor with her bare hand to show visitors the lack of any dirt. On a daily basis, she personally paid for lunches for hungry students with limited means.
She was preceded in death by husband, Chester L. Yates Sr., parents, Adelbert and Grace Powell, and sister, Amelia Hall.
Survivors include sons, Chester (Chet) Yates (Sharon) and Bob Yates (Cherie), eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In view of on-going community health issues, a private burial will be held. A celebration of Frances' life will be announced at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy: Swigert-Middletown Masonic Lodge, 440 N. Madison, Ave., Louisville, KY, 40243.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020