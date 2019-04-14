|
Frances Kathryn Gower
Louisville - Frances Kathryn Gower, 102, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors from 10:00-10:45am at the church on the same morning. Ratterman Funeral Home, "In St. Matthews" is entrusted with the arrangements. Please see rattermanbrothers.com for further obituary details.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019