Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
501 Cherrywood Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
501 Cherrywood Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Kathryn Gower


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Kathryn Gower Obituary
Frances Kathryn Gower

Louisville - Frances Kathryn Gower, 102, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors from 10:00-10:45am at the church on the same morning. Ratterman Funeral Home, "In St. Matthews" is entrusted with the arrangements. Please see rattermanbrothers.com for further obituary details.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now