W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So 15th Street
Frances L. Thomas Obituary
Frances L. Thomas

Louisville -

Thomas, Frances L., 90, of Louisville died Monday May 6, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Louisville. She was a native of Bailey Springs, AL, a retired licensed practical nurse and a member of St. Stephen Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela M. Freeman.

Survivors include her husband Virgil Thomas; four sons Lawrence E. Dunn; Rodney K. Dunn (Lanice); Kenneth D. Dunn (Constance) and Keith F. Dunn (Rhonda); a sister Leola Campbell; a brother William Nelson (Mary); 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday May 15, 2019 at St. Stephen Church 1018 So 15th Street, with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central Fort Knox. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
