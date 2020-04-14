|
Frances Lee Carwile
Louisville - 102, passed away April 11, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Marilyn Wilson and Donald Carwile (Carolyn); her grandchildren: Denise Brady (Wendy), Melissa Stewart (Barry), Donnie Carwile (Shannon), and Casey Wilson (David); her great-grandchildren: Paige Stewart, Zack Stewart, Callahan Wilson, Bryce Wilson, and Gavin Carwile.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. For updates please visit archlheadyresthaven.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020