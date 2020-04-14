Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Frances Lee Carwile

Frances Lee Carwile Obituary
Frances Lee Carwile

Louisville - 102, passed away April 11, 2020.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Marilyn Wilson and Donald Carwile (Carolyn); her grandchildren: Denise Brady (Wendy), Melissa Stewart (Barry), Donnie Carwile (Shannon), and Casey Wilson (David); her great-grandchildren: Paige Stewart, Zack Stewart, Callahan Wilson, Bryce Wilson, and Gavin Carwile.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. For updates please visit archlheadyresthaven.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
