Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
More Obituaries for Frances Maggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances "Fran" Maggard


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Frances "Fran" Maggard Obituary
Frances "Fran" Maggard

Louisville - Frances "Fran" Maggard, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She was born on May 29, 1943 in Whitesburg, Kentucky to the late Harvey Carl and Della (Williams) Collier. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Collier.

Fran taught English most of her career, retiring from Bullitt East High School. She attended Berea College where she was very active in folk dancing. Fran loved animals and the outdoors.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Paschal "Pat" Dean Maggard, daughter, Shannon Lynn Carney (Marie), sisters-in-law, Kim Maggard, Pauline Collier and her best friend Lillie Mae Baldwin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Per Fran's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

The family requests that contributions in Fran's memory be made to The Kentucky Humane Society.

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
