Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
508 Breckinridge Lane,
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Marie (Benningfield) Oliva

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances Marie (Benningfield) Oliva Obituary
Frances Marie Oliva (Benningfield)

Louisville - 90, of Louisville passed away on February 10, 2019, in the company of her loving family.

She was a native of Louisville, devoted wife of 47 years and loving mother of seven children, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Frances was a graduate of Mercy Academy and a long time member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish.

Frances proceeded through life with a high level of class, style and compassion. The recipient of enormous love in her time, she gave in return much more.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvadore Oliva and is survived by her children Frank (Mary), Angie Brown (Mark), Phil (Kathy), Paul, James (Stacey), John (Amy), and Maria Marchal (David); grandchildren Mary, Brittany, Emily, Jonathan and Amy, Paul, Katie and Alex, Austin, Taylor and Patrick, Andrew and Henry; and sisters Alice Messex and Joetta Trusty.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, from 2-8. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 18, at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John Center for Homeless Men.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.