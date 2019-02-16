|
|
Frances Marie Oliva (Benningfield)
Louisville - 90, of Louisville passed away on February 10, 2019, in the company of her loving family.
She was a native of Louisville, devoted wife of 47 years and loving mother of seven children, 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Frances was a graduate of Mercy Academy and a long time member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish.
Frances proceeded through life with a high level of class, style and compassion. The recipient of enormous love in her time, she gave in return much more.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvadore Oliva and is survived by her children Frank (Mary), Angie Brown (Mark), Phil (Kathy), Paul, James (Stacey), John (Amy), and Maria Marchal (David); grandchildren Mary, Brittany, Emily, Jonathan and Amy, Paul, Katie and Alex, Austin, Taylor and Patrick, Andrew and Henry; and sisters Alice Messex and Joetta Trusty.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, from 2-8. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 18, at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John Center for Homeless Men.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019