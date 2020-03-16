Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Frances Newman Alden Obituary
Frances Newman Alden

Louisville - Frances Newman Alden left us on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Frances Powell and Phillip Barbour Newman, Jr. and the sister of Phillip III, all of Louisville, Kentucky.

She was so very much loved by her husband William Oliver Alden, Jr., her children William Oliver Alden III and Elizabeth Alden Applegate, and her two grandchildren Emily Frances Applegate and Arthur Hunt Applegate, Jr.

Frannie's love of nature and art was evident in her daily life as an avid gardener, patron of the arts, and volunteer. She is and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Speed Museum, Locust Grove, or a .

The burial will be private, and plans for a memorial service are under consideration.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
