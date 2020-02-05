|
|
Frances Prince Gorman
Louisville - Frances Prince Gorman born May 4, 1922 in Jackman, Maine, passed away February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frank L. Gorman Jr. She has one sister, Charlotte Brooks. Frances was a devoted wife and mother to 5 children, Tim Gorman, Tom Gorman (Sonja), Diane Jarboe, Victoria Wilson (Chris) and Rebecca Holzknecht (Craig), 9 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
She worked at Target until 65 years of age, then at Walgreens until retiring at age 80. Frances loved her card games, she taught her children and most of her grandchildren how to play. She was close to being a Life Master at bridge, the game she loved the most. Anytime she and Frank could find a bridge game they were there.
We would like to thank Louisville Atria (Blankenbaker Parkway) and especially their staff for the kind and loving care they gave to our mother. Also, thanks to Hosparus for seeing to her care these last few months.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020