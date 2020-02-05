Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Gorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Prince Gorman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Prince Gorman Obituary
Frances Prince Gorman

Louisville - Frances Prince Gorman born May 4, 1922 in Jackman, Maine, passed away February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frank L. Gorman Jr. She has one sister, Charlotte Brooks. Frances was a devoted wife and mother to 5 children, Tim Gorman, Tom Gorman (Sonja), Diane Jarboe, Victoria Wilson (Chris) and Rebecca Holzknecht (Craig), 9 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

She worked at Target until 65 years of age, then at Walgreens until retiring at age 80. Frances loved her card games, she taught her children and most of her grandchildren how to play. She was close to being a Life Master at bridge, the game she loved the most. Anytime she and Frank could find a bridge game they were there.

We would like to thank Louisville Atria (Blankenbaker Parkway) and especially their staff for the kind and loving care they gave to our mother. Also, thanks to Hosparus for seeing to her care these last few months.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now