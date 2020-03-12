Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Shepherdsville, KY - Frances Rose (Settles) Collings, 75, of Shepherdsville, KY. passed away Thursday, March, 12, 2020.

Frances was born in Great Falls, Montana to her late parents, Edna & Walter Settles. She attended Ray of Hope Church and had worked for Brittheaven Nursing Home now Essex.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Collings; a sister, Linda Drake; a son-in-law, Michael Allen.

Survivors include two children, Sharon Allen and Todd Collings (Melanie); a sister, Debbie Dockery; a brother, Kenneth Settles; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Sunday and after 9:00 A.M. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
