Frances Schickinger Dodds
Louisville - Anna Frances Schickinger Dodds, 86 of Louisville passed and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Frances retired from J.C. Penny and was an exceptional organist playing at churches weddings and funerals.
Mom is united with her loved ones who have gone before her: husband, William Clyde Dodds, daughter, Brenda Jean Schickinger, sister, Mary Zelma Brown and her parents, Lucille and Herman Kinder
She is survived by her children, Janet Godfrey (Wayne), Carol Ann Dillon (Mike) and Lisa Wrightson (Bill) and son, John Schickinger, Jr. (Martha). Grandma Frances was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial visitation to celebrate Frances' life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 11-3 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
