Frances Skees



Frances Skees (née Sattich), age 77, beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth Sattich Koestel and Carl Sattich Sr. and stepdaughter of the late Louis Koestel; loving mother of Paul (Terri) Kopp, Karen Blair, and Kevin Kopp; dear Nana of Zachary, Emma, Abby, and Reyanna; sister of Carl Sattich Jr. (late Sharon); and cherished Nana Frances of Jody and Karen Nalley, and their children Kody, Kyle, and Kacy passed into eternal rest on August 9th. Frances was a devout Catholic, being a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church for over fifty years and later a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. A 1961 graduate of Presentation Academy, she retired from JCPenney. She was an active volunteer and community member, who was happiest when helping others and always ready with a smile. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 12th at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 13th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Frances to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, KY 40222, as tribute to her treasured dog, Maggie Mae.









