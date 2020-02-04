|
Francis Edward "Ed" Dahlem
Francis Edward "Ed" Dahlem, 83, passed away quietly at home surrounded by his devoted and loving family on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY on December 28, 1936 to Ethel Elder Dahlem and Valentine Dahlem Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Julie Anne Dahlem.
He graduated from St. Benedict's Elementary School, Flaget High School, and the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering, Master of Engineering, and Master of Business Administration.
In 1960, Ed married Barbara Anne Leamey, and they began their nearly 60 years of love and trust together. He received his Commission and joined the U.S. Pacific Fleet. He served aboard the USS Bayfield and the USS Uvalde as an engineering officer.
After the Navy, he worked for American Air Filter for 28 years where he received sixteen U.S. and international patents and retired as Vice President of Engineering for worldwide operations. He then worked four enjoyable years for Phoenix Process Equipment as Vice President of Operations.
Ed was an engineer, inventor, artist, and skilled craftsman. He lovingly crafted intricate carved toys, rocking horses, and dozens of ceramic and wood sculptures. In his service to others, he created wooden toys for the Salvation Army Toys for Little Shaver program and thousands of prisms used to dramatically reduce the reading problems of dyslexics worldwide, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and served as parish council president for Epiphany Catholic Church, democratic precinct captain, and commissioner of the City of Hurstbourne for six terms. Ed was a member of the Cherokee Senior Golf League, KYANA Woodcrafters Club, Inc, and an avid fan of the University of Louisville basketball and football teams.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Barbara Leamey Dahlem; his children, Cindy Baumert (Brad), Dr. Robert Dahlem, DVM (Cynthia), and Michael Dahlem (Bernadette); and six grandchildren, Dean and Amy Baumert; Austin (Samantha), Taylor (Heather), and Shelby Dahlem; and Natalie Dahlem. Ed is also survived by his brother, Valentine "Val" Dahlem III of Dayton, OH, and his family.
Visitation for Ed Dahlem will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 6th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 7th, at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd, Louisville, KY. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Dyslexia Solutions Inc., P.O. Box 436765, Louisville, KY 40253-6765, a non-profit organization.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020