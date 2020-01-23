Services
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
59 New Haven Road
Loretto, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Elmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Estel Elmore


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Estel Elmore Obituary
Francis Estel Elmore

Fern Creek - Francis Estel Elmore, age 81 of Fern Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was born October 20, 1938 in Holy Cross to the late Francis Lawrence and Mary Crozier Cecil Elmore. He served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then went to work for General Electric for 39 years. He loved to dance and frequented the American Legion dances in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Alice Clark (married September 7, 1963) and two granddaughters, Aleisha Nicole "Nicki" Helton and infant Joshua Ryan Helton; a number of siblings.

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa A. Davies (Rick) of Louisville; one son, Francis "Frankie" Elmore, Jr. (Kelle) of Jeffersonville, IN; one granddaughter, Megan Rose Hardin; three great grandchildren, Camron, Abigail and Cayden; one sister, Geraldine Fogle of Bardstown; a number of nieces and nephews; a special friend, Ruby Nalley.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto. Deacon Joe Dant will preside. Burial will follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 PM Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM by Deacon Arnold Downs.

Thanks to Hosparus throughout "Daddy's" final days.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -