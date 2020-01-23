|
|
Francis Estel Elmore
Fern Creek - Francis Estel Elmore, age 81 of Fern Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born October 20, 1938 in Holy Cross to the late Francis Lawrence and Mary Crozier Cecil Elmore. He served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then went to work for General Electric for 39 years. He loved to dance and frequented the American Legion dances in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Alice Clark (married September 7, 1963) and two granddaughters, Aleisha Nicole "Nicki" Helton and infant Joshua Ryan Helton; a number of siblings.
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa A. Davies (Rick) of Louisville; one son, Francis "Frankie" Elmore, Jr. (Kelle) of Jeffersonville, IN; one granddaughter, Megan Rose Hardin; three great grandchildren, Camron, Abigail and Cayden; one sister, Geraldine Fogle of Bardstown; a number of nieces and nephews; a special friend, Ruby Nalley.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto. Deacon Joe Dant will preside. Burial will follow in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation is 3-8 PM Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM by Deacon Arnold Downs.
Thanks to Hosparus throughout "Daddy's" final days.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020