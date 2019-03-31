|
|
Francis F. "Frank" Bohannon, Sr.
Louisville - BOHANNON, Francis F. "Frank", 95, went to his Eternal Home in heaven and awaits his family, Friday, March 29, 2019.
His first job was at Wood Mosaic and he worked at Jeff Boat before being drafted into the Army. While in the Army, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II and walked "all over Germany and France". Later, he retired from Naval Ordinance after 30 years. He was a member of Valley View Church and a Mason. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and doing crossword puzzles. His family remembers him fondly as a good Christian and a loving husband and daddy. He will be greatly missed.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel (Jackson) Bohannon; and 7 of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Reda (Napier) Bohannon; children, Vicki Schoch, Janet Frakes, and Francis Bohannon, Jr.; grandchildren , Kristy Waters, Kimberly Cook, and Katie Schoch; great grandchildren Emily and Brooklyn Waters, and Grant and Nora Cook; brother, Phil Bohannon; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10am-1pm Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. Funeral Service will be 1pm at the funeral home followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019