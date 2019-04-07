|
|
Francis (Frank) Gerard Robinette
Louisville - Francis (Frank) Gerard Robinette, 57, passed away on March 28th, 2019 in Lake Charles, LA. He was born and raised in Louisville, KY. Upon graduating from Butler High School in 1980, Frank served in the Navy for 11 years. Frank moved to Mobile, AL and married Melissa Pfaff-Robinette and had two sons, Benjamin Robinette and John Collins. While living in Mobile, Frank was a member of Holy Family Catholic Parish. Frank later moved to Pensacola, FL where he worked at the Naval Air Station for 9 years. Frank Robinette was blessed with a large and loving family. His surviving siblings include brothers Warren "Butch" (Judy), John (Cheryl), Tom (Carolyn), Chris (Tina), and Charlie (Lisa) Robinette; sisters Cecilia McEldowney (Ron), Victoria Merkel (Richard), Emilie Sturgeon (Bill); and step-siblings Chuck Kilcoyne (Debbie), Donna Morrow, Elaine Johnson (Doug), and Suzette Ertel (Joe). Frank was preceded in death by parents Warren and Dolores Robinette, sister Loretta Stanley and step-mother Lucille Robinette. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Frank was truly in love with life. He brought joy, laughter and smiles to all of those around him. A memorial will be held in Louisville on April 11 at Owen Funeral Home from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday April 12 at 12:00pm at Mary Queen of Peace, followed by interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, ,.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019