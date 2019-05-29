|
|
Francis Gregory "Greg" Thomas
Louisville - Francis Gregory "Greg" Thomas, 91, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Greg was a veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict, having served in the Coast Guard and Army. He was a previous member of St. Pius X, a current member of St. Martha Catholic Church, and member of the VFW, DAV and the American Legion. He was retired from the Courier Journal after 44 years of service.
Greg is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anna Marie Thomas (Hans); daughter, Joan Marie Smith (Steve); granddaughters, Jessica Marie Schorr (Alex) and Jennifer Ann Plas (Mike); brothers, Paul and Donnie Thomas; and sister Jeanie Ford.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 30 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with a memorial service at 6:00.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martha Catholic Church and WHAS Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019