Francis Hayden, Sr.Louisville - Entered into rest on September 30, at Signature South Health Care.He was an Air Force Veteran. Mr. Hayden retired after 19 years as a foreman at Brown and Williamson and 20 years as a supervisor with Royal Crown/Canada Dry.He was preceded in rest by his parents, Herman and Margaret Ruth Hayden; a brother, Bill Hayden; and his faithful walking buddy, Sully.Mr. Hayden is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan Hayden; two children, Francis Hayden, Jr. (Therese) and Rose Marie Hayden; and two sisters, Margaret Ackermann (Bob) and Sister Ann Hayden (Mission, TX).His funeral service will be private. The family has chosen to have open visitation from 2pm until 8pm on Monday.The family wants to extend special thanks to the staff of Signature South, especially to Gina Green, Cheryl and Robin.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent De Paul of Mary Queen of Peace.