Francis Hillson Lori Sr.
New Albany - Francis Hillson Lori, Sr., 98, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Providence Healthcare. Francis was born June 11, 1921 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Michael and Genevieve Schulte Lori. He was a devout Catholic and was retired from South Central Bell after 38 years of service from 1946 to 1984. He was a veteran in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater in the vicinity of Okinawa, Japan. Francis was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville, Knights of Columbus Cardinal Ritter Council #1221, a Knight of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, and a member of the Secular Franciscan Order.
Francis married Margaret Josephine Caradonna Lori on January 17, 1947 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in New Albany, Indiana; they have two surviving sons, Archbishop William E. Lori and Joseph P. Lori; and a sister, Freda Jahn.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Francis H. Lori, Jr.; siblings, Marie Pirtle, Melvin Lori, Rose Bowman, Irma Eaton and Jessie Skelton.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Diversicare Providence Retirement Home, 4915 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Chapel at Diversicare Providence with interment to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
In memory of Francis, donations may be made to Volunteers of America, Mid-States, 2676 Charlestown Road, Suite #11, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020