Francis L. (Larry) RyanLouisville - Francis L. (Larry) Ryan passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, in Louisville, KY at the age of 94. Larry was born and raised in Bayfield, WI. He served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant JG aboard the USS Chester in the Pacific during WWII before graduating cum laude from the University of Notre Dame in 1948.He was also the Business Manager of Notre Dame's 1947 National Champions football team. He married Marcidise Heinen in 1948 and they raised four children.He spent his 32 year career with General Motors, holding management positions in six states, including Kentucky, where he eventually retired.Larry was happiest on the golf course, and he played at every opportunity well into his 80's. He was a long-time member of Hunting Creek Country Club and a former Club Champion, as well as an ardent fan of the University of Notre Dame's football and basketball teams.Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Marcidise, his parents, Francis and Mary (Mae). He is survived by his four children: Sheila Riley, Maureen Ryan (Hutchison), Charles and Kevin, and their spouses, his sisters Constance Hebert and Winifred Mackey, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, a date has yet to be determined.