Francis M. Millay
Louisville - Francis M. Millay, 89 passed away Saturday December 29, 2019 at Wesley Manor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virgie Millay; brothers, Charles Millay Jr,, Joseph Harold Millay, William C. Millay, Robert C. Millay, Dennis E. Millay; sisters, Mary McCoy, Linda Kellerman, and Netty Ann Millay.
Francis is survived by his brothers, Thomas Millay, Anthony Millay; his sister, Martha Jane Payne, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday January 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville.
Service will be on Thursday January 2, 2019 at Mary Queen Of Peace Church at 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019