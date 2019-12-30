Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen Of Peace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Millay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis M. Millay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis M. Millay Obituary
Francis M. Millay

Louisville - Francis M. Millay, 89 passed away Saturday December 29, 2019 at Wesley Manor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virgie Millay; brothers, Charles Millay Jr,, Joseph Harold Millay, William C. Millay, Robert C. Millay, Dennis E. Millay; sisters, Mary McCoy, Linda Kellerman, and Netty Ann Millay.

Francis is survived by his brothers, Thomas Millay, Anthony Millay; his sister, Martha Jane Payne, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday January 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville.

Service will be on Thursday January 2, 2019 at Mary Queen Of Peace Church at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -