|
|
Francis Patrick "Paddy" Ryan III
Louisville - Francis Patrick "Paddy" Ryan III, of Louisville, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 at the age of 70.
Pat graduated from Westport High School, class of 1967. He planned to join the U.S.M.C., like his father, in the fall of 1968; until he suffered a life altering car accident in August of 1968.
Pat went on to lead a fulfilling life, spending years participating in wheelchair sports, basketball and marathon racing. He attended U of L, pursuing various interests including creative writing. He loved gardening, reading, cooking, his cats and a newer hobby, metal working.
Pat is preceded in death by his loving parents Katherine M. and Francis P. Ryan, Jr., and his 2cnd cousin, Martin Godbey.
He is survived by his partner of 38 years, Deborah J. Thomas, his sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and William Webster.
We would like to thank all of his friends who supported him through the years and all of the caregivers and helpers he has known. Also, thanks to the staff and Drs at Norton Brownsborro Hospital.
Guests are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Arch L. Heady - Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019