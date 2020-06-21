Francis Paul Huffman
Sonora - Francis Paul Huffman, 86, of Sonora, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Pitts Point, Ky. to Thomas Noah and Mary Pearl Brian Huffman. Frank, to his family and friends, was a Korean War Veteran, retired factory worker, member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in White Mills, and life time farmer.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, 6 sisters, and 4 brothers.
He is survived by his loving Wife of 64 years, Mary Fronia Sweat Huffman five daughters, Paula (A. J.), Karen (Pat), Lynn, Diane, Sister Mary Thomas, five sons, Steve (Vanessa), Tim (Kim), Tom (Karen), Joe (Kim), Mike, 17 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 10:00 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in White Mills, KY With Father Ben Brown, Father Steve Hohman officiating. Burial will be held at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm or Wednesday 8:30 am to 9:30 am at the Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora.
The family request that the memorial contributions be given to St. Ignatius Church P. O. Box 67 White Mills, Ky 42788-0067 or St. Paul School 1812 St. Paul Rd. Leitchfield, Ky. 42754
Due to COVID-19 it is requested all visitors please wear face mask or face cover. The Chapel will be limited to one half occupancy.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.