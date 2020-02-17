|
|
Francis W. "Weeter" Southall, Sr.
Lebanon - Francis Wilfred "Weeter" Southall, Sr. Weeter passed peacefully of natural causes on Saturday February 15, surrounded by his family. He was 95 years old.
Weeter was born in Lebanon, KY on November 12, 1924. He attended St. Augustine High School, where he was a decent student and an exceptional athlete. He was drafted in the US Army and served his country in World War II. Upon returning from the war he enrolled in Xavier University in Cincinnati where he earned a BS degree of Chemistry. He completed a pharmacy degree at the University of Kentucky. After finding his lifelong love and marrying Betty Mathes of Louisville, he returned to Lebanon in 1956 and purchased Shuffett Pharmacy on North Spalding Avenue. In 1962, he relocated the business to 110 East Main Street. It was there that Weeter built a respected business and supported his city and county in the Knights of Columbus, Marion County Booster Club, and as president of the Chamber of Commerce. In 1991, Weeter turned the business over to his oldest son Frank and went on serving his community as a member of St. Augustine God Squad, a 17 year volunteer at Springview Hospital and a master gardener.
Weeter lived to entertain and joke, more often than not at his own expense. He always had time to discuss a patient's personal and medical concerns, as well as gardening, food, family and recipes. Stories continue to come in regarding his compassionate attention and generosity to anyone in need.
Weeter is preceded in death by his older brothers, Spalding and Wallace Southall, and sister, Evelyn Yohan. He is survived by his other half; his wife of 66 years, Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Southall. Weeter has four children: Mary Ellen (Jerry) Mobley of Louisville, Frank (Janet) Southall of Lebanon, Paul (Tonya) Southall of Florence, AL and Pat Southall of Louisville. Weeter has three grandsons: Michael (Abigail) Southall of Lebanon, Christopher Southall of Lexington and John Southall of Louisville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 236 South Spalding Avenue, Lebanon. Cremation will follow and a private committal will take place in Saint Augustine Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation is 2-8 PM Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will also be 10 am Thursday until time of funeral at the church.
Memorials may go to Saint Augustine School, 236 S. Spalding Ave. Lebanon, KY 40033 or Salvation Army, 911 S. Brook St., Louisville, KY 40203.
Pallbearers are Christopher, Michael, John, Spalding, Clarke, Lewis and Kelly Southall and Jerry Mobley. Honorary Pallbearers are his fellow members of the Wednesday night supper club.
So we end with his favorite toast: "As you slide down the banister of life, May all the splinters be pointed in the right direction". Cheers Weeter, we love you and will miss you.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020