Frank Charlton Campbell Jr.
Frank Charlton Campbell, Jr.

Louisville - Frank Charlton Campbell, Jr. 89, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. A Louisville native, the eldest of three children of the late Frank C. and Mary Catherine Campbell, he attended St Xavier High School, graduated from the University of Louisville, with the degree in civil engineering (1953), commissioned as Ensign US Navy, serving three years active duty and 24 in reserve, retiring as Captain. He maintained his interest at the university, notably being elected to alumni member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees (1970-74) elected chairman in 1973. His main employer was the Louisville Water Company (1963-1990), from which he retired as executive vice president.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Effie Goodwin and Kitty Feltman, and granddaughter, Stephanie Campbell.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean Lake "Lakie" Gordon Campbell, sons Peter (Jackie), Richard (Tara), John (Cheryl) and Frank "Chip" Campbell, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grand children.

A funeral mass will be held for immediate family at St. Agnes Church. Due to concerns with the pandemic, a larger celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church,1920 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205, or to St. James Catholic Church 1826 Edenside Ave, Louisville, KY 40204.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
