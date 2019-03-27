Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Frank D. Kenemore


Frank D. Kenemore Obituary
Frank D. Kenemore

Louisville - 85, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born September 21, 1933 in Athens, Al. to the parents of Barney and Carrie Kenemore.

On February 1, 1979, he retired from the International Harvester and went into dry cleaning and hatter business. He had the love of sewing and was an avid conversationalist and fisherman.

He was an Army Veteran from XX Con Gp from standby reserve and discharged by reason of expiration term of service, 31 August 1962. Honorable DD Form 256A. Pvt (E-2) Frank D. Kenemore.

He was married to Rhoda Kenemore for 63 years and 2 children were born; Geneville (who preceded him in death) and Kimberly Kenemore.

He is survived by his wife; Rhoda, daughter, Kimberly; stepson, Lewis Lee; grandchildren, Keith, April, Kenneth and Khianna; brother, Barney, Jr.; sisters, Rosa Mae and Geneville; a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. at G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
