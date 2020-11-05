Frank Edward Ash
Louisvile - 85, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Frank was a U.S. Marine veteran and a retired truck driver. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and an enthusiastic Thoroughbred Handicapper. In his younger years, Frank was an amateur boxer.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Joseph, and Herschel.
He is survived by his children, Michael Derek Ash (Kathryn), Nancy Dewald, Beverly Willman (Michael) and Laurie Wolberton; sisters, Pat Aneszko, Mary Jane Snyder (Ken), Martha Harris (Jack); 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home followed by a Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Feed Louisville at www.feedlouisville.org