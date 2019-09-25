|
Frank "Jerry" Erdman
Louisville - ERDMAN, Frank Gerard "Jerry"
At age 71, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather great grandfather, uncle, friend and cousin passed on to his next adventure, after a brief illness.
He attended St. Gabriel Elementary School and graduated from Trinity High School in 1966. For 20 years, Jerry served our country as a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy on the U.S. Enterprise in the Mediterranean and later as a Sargent in the Airforce National Guard. He mastered a blackbelt in Karate and was a disciplined man with great wit. He was a long-time employee of Ford Motor Company, Louisville plant and worked there 33 years before retiring. In retirement, he served as a compassionate care attendant to clients in need of his kindhearted care. Jerry loved to work with stained glass and made beautiful windows for friends and family members.
Above all else, Jerry was "a family man". He was born in Erie, PA on May 13, 1948, first son of Frank Gerard and Lois Ann Erdman (both from Erie, PA). He lived most all of his life as a resident of Louisville, KY. Jerry was the eldest loving brother of eight siblings: Richard Donald Erdman [wife, Lin] (Palos Hills, IL), Mark Alan Erdman (Louisville, KY), Marianne Erdman [wife, Linda] (Mount Vernon, ME), Paula Jean Kayser [husband, Kevin] (Delphi, IN), Judith Anne Erdman (Boston, MA), Michael John Erdman [wife, Sheri] (West Lafayette, IN), Robert Matthew Erdman (Louisville, KY) and Laura Ann Mueller [husband, Stephen](Jenison, MI).
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Jerry leaves his devoted wife, Donna Marie Erdman, his four children Bobbi Jo Erdman, Frank Gerard Erdman III, Eric Joseph Clements [wife Tammy] and Tonya Marie Erdman; his 10 grandchildren Allie Marie, Frank Gerard IV, Eric Joseph Jr, Alisa Marie, Nychole Lynne, Rachael Nichole, Jacob Riley, Abigail Grace, Rylan Alexander and Caleb Nathaniel; and his great-granddaughter Rosalie Claire. He was a loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He touched the lives of us all.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jerry and his family, donations and/or gifts may be made to the Animal House Adoption Center, 3516 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40218 or to , 135 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, Suite B, Louisville, KY 40202.
Visitation Hours: are from 3:00 - 8:00 PM, on Friday, September 28th, 2019, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.
The Funeral Mass will be at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY at 10:00 AM on Saturday September 28, 2019.
Graveside Service will follow at 11:30 AM on Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019