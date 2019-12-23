Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank Eugene Nanna


1928 - 2019
Frank Eugene Nanna Obituary
Frank Eugene Nanna

Louisvile - Frank Eugene Nanna, 91, went to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday, December 22, 2019 with his daughters at his side.

Frank was born February 8, 1928 to his late parents, Albert and Florence (Hartman) Nanna. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from B.F. Goodrich/ Zeon Synthetic as a chemical operator. He was a former member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ and attended Virginia Ave. United Methodist Church where he sang in both choirs.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Carol Jean (Recktenwald) Nanna; a infant son, Frank E. Nanna Jr.; two sisters, Elizabeth Burks and Evelyn Nanna; a brother, Albert "Bo" Nanna.

Survivors include his two daughters, Sherri Lynn Schuenemeyer (Katherine) and Valeri Ann McNeil (Mark); seven grandchildren, Katie Hagan (Evan), Jason McNeil (Sonya), Scott Schuenemeyer, Kristen Schuenemeyer, Andrew McNeil (Nicole), Ha'lle McNeil and Addisyn McNeil; five great grandchildren, Zeke, Jett, Asa, Naomi and Mia Jo.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in

Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 9:00 AM. Saturday.

Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
