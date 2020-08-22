Frank G. "Gannon" Ellington Jr.Louisville - Frank G. "Gannon" Ellington, Jr., 93, died peacefully August 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Flaget High School and the University of Louisville. He retired in 1990 from American Synthetic Rubber Corp. as their chief chemist. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Hauck Ellington, and his sister, Ethel Jo Ellington. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Carmel Riney Ellington, his sons, Frank (Kathy) and John (Beverly), daughters Maureen Lintner (Jon) and Barbara Ramser (Emmett). He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Aaron (Kelsey), Morgan, Courtney, Jonathan (Emily), Mary Ellen (Brian), Daniel, Matthew and Andrew, and his great grandchild, Mason.He was a founding member of St. Albert the Great and a member of St. Al's Aces.His funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the church before the funeral mass. Rattermans in St. Matthews is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY 40222.Due to Covid restrictions, please wear a mask, and social distancing is required.