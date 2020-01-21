|
|
Frank H. Arnold, Sr.
LOUISVILLE - 95, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020 at Baptist East Palliative Care.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle (Hart) and Frank F. Arnold; sister, Wanda Flanagan and niece, Lynne Conti.
Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn (Bellamy) Arnold; son, Frank H. Arnold, Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Donna Kramer (Ron); grandchildren, Nick (Jessica) and Alex (Whitney) Kramer; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Max, Luke, Jack and Molly and niece, Cheryl Flanagan.
Frank served as an officer in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was the founder of Prudential Heating and Air Conditioning Company. He served as a former board member of the Better Business Bureau, the Louisville Zoo and was a lifetime director of the Home Builders Association. Frank was a member of Big Spring Country Club and St. Raphael Catholic Church.
His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave. with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, KY 40213.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020