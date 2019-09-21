|
|
Frank H. Walker
Louisville - Frank Henry Walker 87, of Louisville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was a Marine during the Korean War stationed at Cherry Point, NC. After leaving the service he became a member of the second class of GE's Tool & Die apprenticeship program. He would become a Journeyman and later finish his career as the Building 5 Safety Engineer.
He was a friend to many, loved life and enjoyed hosting annual Derby Parties. He had an excellent sense of humor and being around him was always sure to bring smiles and laughter. He loved listening to music, dancing and being the DJ at family weddings.
Frank was married to Jean Marie Allgeier for 67 years. Jean along with their 6 children: Cindy Harrigan (Denny), Jim Walker (Becky), Rhonda Cambron, Sharon Judd (Gil), Brian Walker (Shannon), and Todd Walker (Gail) survive him. He was a loving Poppy to his 19 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild along with many nieces and nephews. He considered himself to be very blessed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Ora & Annie Rose Johnston Walker, his siblings Regina Harris, Geraldine Boone, "Sonny" Fabian Walker, Imelda Martin, Barbara Krebs, Bernard Walker, David Walker and 1 grandson Chris Judd.
The Funeral Service will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation Monday from 10:00am until the time of service.
Memorial donations in Frank's honor should be directed to The Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019